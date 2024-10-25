NPA rebel killed, weapons seized in continuous Caraga ops

AN UNIDENTIFIED Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army (CPP-NPA) terrorist was killed in a clash with government troops on October 22, 2024, in Sitio Tamyang, Barangay Binicalan, San Luis town, Agusan del Sur.

The 4th Infantry Division (4ID) said the troops from the 26th Infantry Battalion encountered around 50 CNTs under the CTG's Headquarters Force Neo and Regional Sentro De Gravidad Compaq.

Killed during the clash was an unidentified rebel and recovered were a Bushmaster M4 rifle, assorted CTG war materiel, and personal belongings.

Within October, the government troops have been relentless in their offensives against the CTG in Caraga.

On October 8, a CNT surrendered to the troops of the 23rd Infantry Battalion in Barangay Alubihid, Buenavista, Agusan del Norte, bringing along an AK47 rifle with magazines and ammunition.

On October 5, government troops seized one M60 machine gun and ammunition from an arms cache in Sitio Paningaon, Barangay Mahagsay in San Luis town, Agusan del Sur.

Major General Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of 4ID, lauded the troops for the no-let-up combat operations and negotiations of peaceful surrender with the leaders and members of the CTG since September.

"Our successes will, once again, dampen the morale of the remaining CTG members and leaders, causing turmoil within their ranks. As we intensify our efforts to defeat this criminal group, we anticipate more surrenders as they are now concerned about their future and constantly evading government troops," Cuerpo said. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)