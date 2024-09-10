Officials, sectors join 'walk for a cause'

AROUND 2,000 employees of the City Government, national government agencies, private and non-government organizations and educational institutions joined a grand march on Monday, September 10, 2024, in line with the Suicide Prevention Awareness Month commemoration.
With the theme: "Changing the Narrative on Suicide: Change Your Story With Us," the three-kilometer community walk for a cause was held in Cagayan de Oro City's Rio de Oro Boulevard, beginning at the entrance along Barangay Consolacion and ending at the entrance along Barangay Puntod.
Following the walk was a short program wherein a video of the city's campaign against suicide was presented, as well as representatives from the City Gender and Development Office and City Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) gave their messages showing their support to the said campaign.
“When we talk about narrative, it’s how you tell your story, unsa diay imong paglantaw sa imong kaugalingon sa imong kasamtangang sitwasyon ug kaugmaon. Ang atong mga igsuon nag-atubang sa sakit nga Depression o naghuna-huna nga hunoson na lang ang ilang kinabuhi," City Psychologist Jaymee Leonen-Pagaspas said.
"Sila atong mga igsuon na puro kalisud, kawad-an sa paglaum, puro kangitngit ang nakita sa ilang sitwasyon karon ug sa ilang kaugmaon, apan pinaagi sa atong pag-inubana karong adlawa, gipakita nato sa atong mga igsuon na dili kana lamang ang ilang story," she added.
Leonen-Pagaspas said through Monday's walk for a cause activity, around 2,000 participants expressed their solidarity with the people who faced these challenges.
"May we all be an instrument of light and hope to one another, and may we be an instrument to save another life," she said. (SunStar Philippines)