Officials, sectors join 'walk for a cause'

With the theme: "Changing the Narrative on Suicide: Change Your Story With Us," the three-kilometer community walk for a cause was held in Cagayan de Oro City's Rio de Oro Boulevard, beginning at the entrance along Barangay Consolacion and ending at the entrance along Barangay Puntod.

Following the walk was a short program wherein a video of the city's campaign against suicide was presented, as well as representatives from the City Gender and Development Office and City Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) gave their messages showing their support to the said campaign.