Oro begins Christmas season with Symphony of Lights

CHRISTMAS is in the air as the City Government of Cagayan de Oro welcomed the Yuletide season by lighting up the city hall and Gaston Park with hundreds of colorful lights on December 1, 2023.
The City Government kicked off the start of the Christmas celebration with the ceremonial switching of the Symphony of Lights.
In his message, Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy emphasized the significance of gratitude and love, citing God's love and sacrifice for mankind.
"Ang gugma nga Iyang gipakita ug gihatag ka nato giya ug sumbanan sa Iyang kasuguan sa paghigugma sa uban sama sa paghigugma sa atong kaugalingon," Uy said.
"Ang pagsaulog sa kapaskuhan sa pagkatao sa batang Hesus kanunay natong masumpay sa hisgutanan sa gasa. Kaning mga gasa timailhan lamang ug simbolo lamang sa pagpaambit sa atong kinabuhi ug mga grasya sa uban. Timailhan kini sa pagpaambit sa uban sa mga butang nga binilhon alang kanato. Timailhan kini sa paghatag ug paghigugma," he added.
The night sky was lit up with stunning fireworks from various groups coming from different areas in the country as the city launched its 1st Mayor Klarex Uy Pyromusical Fireworks Competition held at the Rio de Oro Boulevard.
Winning the first place is the Chada Fireworks Cagayan de Oro City, followed by the group from Cotabato as first runner up and the group from Makati as the second runner up.
The Symphony of Lights at the city hall and Gaston Park will run every night from 6 p.m.
Activities set for the Pasko de Oro 2023 includes Pasko de Oro Christmas Symbols and Icons Contest, Paskorela, Bangga sa Daygon, and Marching Band Competition.