Oro braces for Chinese New Year celebration

THE City Government of Cagayan de Oro, through its City Tourism Office, has begun its preparation to celebrate the Chinese New Year 2024 from February 8 to 18.

The celebration will start with the ceremonial lighting and lion dance at the city hall on February 8, followed by the opening of the Chinese Food Bazaar at Duaw Park.

On the night of February 9, there will be a pyro music fireworks event at 6 p.m. on the River Boulevard. Five hours later is the New Year's Eve Tradition and Ceremonies at the Bell Church in Barangay Macasandig, this city. It will be followed by the New Year's Eve fireworks at the same venue. A motorcade will then be conducted on the morning of February 10.

Other activities set for this year's Chinese New Year celebration include a series of Lion Dances at different locations in Cagayan de Oro from February 11 to 17; Chinese Food Bazaar at the City Hall Mini Park and Lion Dance at the River Boulevard on February 12; and Mayor's Cup Dragon Boat Race at the Isla de Oro on February 17 and 18.

This year's Chinese New Year in the Philippines is on Saturday, February 10. 2024 is the year of the Wood Dragon.