Oro Council okays P8.85-B 2025 budget

THE Cagayan de Oro City Council approved the amount of P8,850,000,000 as the city's 2025 budget during the budget deliberation last September 13, 2024.

Under the proposed 2025 annual budget, P3.7 billion or 41.89 percent is earmarked for the city's social services; P2.8 billion or 31.71 percent is intended for general public services; and P2.3 billion or 26.40 percent is for economic services.

In his letter to the legislative body, Mayor Rolando "Klarex" Uy said the proposed budget for next year addresses the city's most pressing operational needs.

"We will fund the priority sectors at the right time and implement projects in place," Uy said.

In the city's executive budget for social services, P2.2 billion is allocated for health, nutrition, and hospital services and P1.4 billion is budgeted for the delivery of social services and welfare and other administrative support.

The other P441.4 million is allotted for the local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Fund or the five percent calamity fund.

For economic services, P122.7 million is allocated for agricultural services, P59 million for veterinary services, and P106.3 million for environmental and natural resources conservation.

The P219.8 million and P88.3 million are for the operation and maintenance of the City Engineer's Office and the Office of the City Equipment Depot Manager, respectively.

The City Economic Enterprises and Business Development Administration got the P152.8 million of the budget.

A budget of P625.5 million is allocated to fund various infrastructure programs and projects, separate from those funded under the Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Fund, and the 20 percent development fund for infrastructure outlays.

From this, P300 million will be spent for the barangay empowerment programs and projects. (Jo Ann Sablad)