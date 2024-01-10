Over 2,000 renew business permits

A TOTAL of 2,295 businessmen in Cagayan de Oro have their business permits renewed during the first week of the annual business permit renewal, the Business Permits and Licensing Division (BPLD) said.

According to the data from the BPLD, the most number of business permits renewed at 502 happened on January 5, followed by 118 on January 6 and 49 on January 7.

The BPLD also recorded 33 business owners who secured their business permits for the period of January 2 to January 8.

The business permit processing center at the City Tourism Hall is open Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. It is also open every Saturday and Sunday. The deadline is January 20, 2024.

In order to prevent businessmen from crowding the city hall to apply for renewal, the City Finance Department is offering online billing and payment services using the link: http://citytreasurer.cagayandeoro.gov.ph/

For businessmen who want to renew their business permit using online services, log-in or just register at the link: services.cagayandeoro.gov.ph/bponline