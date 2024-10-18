Over 4,000 personnel to be deployed across NorMin for Undas 2024

OVER 4,000 individuals will be deployed and augmented across the key areas in Northern Mindanao to ensure the security and safety of the public during the commemoration of All Saints' and All Souls' Days.

According to the Police Regional Office (PRO) - Northern Mindanao, around 1,700 police will be deployed in cemeteries, transportation hubs, churches, economic key points, vital installations, and public spaces.

The PNP personnel will be complemented by 861 personnel from other law enforcement agencies such as the Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Philippine Coast Guard; and another 1,700 individuals from force multipliers and advocacy groups.

“Our personnel will be strategically stationed, conducting foot patrols, monitoring crowd movements, assisting with traffic management, and providing swift responses to emergencies,” Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, the acting regional director of PRO-Northern Mindanao, said.

Police Assistance Desks (PADs) will be set up in cemeteries and other areas of convergence to assist the public with security concerns.

The acting regional director also reminded the public to take precautionary measures when visiting cemeteries.

"Always keep in mind to be vigilant in your surroundings at all times and remember the Ligtas Undas Safety Tips. I encourage everyone to report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station or PADs. Let us all work together to ensure a solemn, safe, and orderly observance of this important tradition," De Guzman said. (SunStar Philippines)