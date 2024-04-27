Over 9,000 jobs available in NorthMin Labor Day Job Fair

MORE than 9,000 jobs will be available at the Labor Day Mega Job Fair at the Event Hall of SM CDO Downtown in Cagayan de Oro on May 1, 2024, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE)-Northern Mindanao reported.

According to lawyer Russel Jallorina, the assistant regional director of Dole-Northern Mindanao, there are 5,775 available job vacancies confirmed by 73 local employers, including the government, and 3,604 verified overseas jobs from 12 POEA/DMW-licensed and accredited recruitment agencies.

Of the available local job vacancies, the top are production workers (construction) with 943 vacancies; customer service representatives with 680 vacancies; service crew with 180 vacancies; and drivers/installer/agents with 94 vacancies.

Overseas job top vacancies, on the other hand, are Continuing Care Assistants with 275 vacancies, Teaching Assistants with 200, Welder Combination with 110, Registered Nurse with 100, cleaners with 100, Tig/Arc Welders with 100, manicurist with 100, and waiter/waitress with 100.

Dole-Northern Mindanao will also offer a One-Stop-Shop of Services by the Dole Regional Coordinating Council member-agencies, such as the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Regional Conciliation Mediation Board (RCMB), National Labor Relations Commission (NLRC) 8th Division and Regional Arbitration Branch, Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RWTPB), Employees Compensation Commission (ECC), Occupational Safety and Health Center (OSHC), Technical Education and Skills Development Administration (Tesda), Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) and DMW.

Along with the One-Stop-Shop of Services is the free documentation for first-time jobseekers pursuant to the Act Waiving Government Fees and Charges in the Issuance of Documents Required in the Application for Employment of First Time Jobseekers.

Dole reminds first-time applicants that they may avail of the benefits only once. They should also be Filipino citizens who are actively seeking employment for local or overseas jobs as certified by the barangay of their residence. (Jo Ann Saplad/SunStar Philippines)