Over half a million in illegal drugs seized in Misamis Oriental

AUTHORITIES arrested three individuals and seized over half a million pesos worth of illegal drugs in a buy-bust in Zone 11, Tagoloan town in Misamis Oriental on August 8, 2024.

The anti-illegal drugs operation led to the arrests of alias Jeric, a resident of Barangay Gusa, Cagayan de Oro; alias Michael, a resident of Barangay Natumolan, Tagoloan; and alias Ruel, a resident of Manolo Fortich, Bukidnon.

According to the Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao, the primary target during the operation was Jeric, who had previously been arrested for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Act of 2022.

Authorities found out that Jeric sourced his drug supplies from Cagayan de Oro and distributed them in Tagoloan town. His customer base primarily consists of helpers and drivers of trucking services.

The other two arrested drug suspects were identified as first-time offenders.

Confiscated during the operation were 70 grams of suspected shabu worth P476,000; a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money; and various drug paraphernalia.

The three apprehended suspects are under the custody of Tagoloan Municipal Police Station at present.

"Our proactive measures against all forms of criminality, especially in illegal drugs, have greatly contributed to the success of our law enforcement operations. Panatilihin lang natin ito at gawin lang natin kung ano ang naaayon sa batas," PRO-Northern Mindanao Director PBGen Ricardo Layug Jr. said.