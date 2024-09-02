Over P1-M 'shabu' seized in Cagayan de Oro City

A HIGH-VALUE individual was arrested after being found in possession of 170 grams of illegal substance believed to be shabu, valued at P1,156,000, during a buy-bust on August 30, 2024, in District 2, Barangay Consolacion, Cagayan de Oro City.

A certain Gilbert, a 28-year-old resident of the said barangay, was named as the suspect. He allegedly sourced his illegal drugs from Maguig, Lanao del Sur, and distributed them within Cagayan de Oro.

According to the authorities, Gilbert was previously apprehended in 2019 for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Apart from the P1.1 million worth of shabu, the police also confiscated a digital weighing scale and a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.

At present, Gilbert is under the custody of the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of Cagayan de Oro City Police Office for proper disposition. (SunStar Philippines)