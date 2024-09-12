Over P11-M smuggled cigarettes seized in Lanao del Norte

AUTHORITIES seized over P11 million worth of smuggled cigarettes during a foot patrol along the shoreline of Barangay Sigayan, Sultan Naga Dimaporo in Lanao del Norte on September 9, 2024.

The Police Regional Office - Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) said that while conducting routine patrols in the area, the Sultan Naga Dimaporo Municipal Police Station (MPS) discovered 286 boxes of smuggled cigarettes worth P11,440,000 piled and abandoned at the site.

The confiscated smuggled cigarettes were turned over to the Bureau of Customs Sub-Port of Iligan for appropriate legal action.

At present, the Sultan Naga Dimaporo MPS is conducting an ongoing investigation to identify and arrest the individuals responsible for the confiscated items.

Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., the regional director of PRO-10, cited the importance of vigilance in protecting the borders of Northern Mindanao against smuggling.

"We will continue to intensify our anti-smuggling operations and collaborate with other agencies to protect the local economy and uphold the rule of law. I commend the operating teams for a job well done. Keep up the good work," Layug said. (SunStar Philippines)