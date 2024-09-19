Over P800,000 shabu seized in Malaybalay City buy-bust op

AUTHORITIES arrested two suspects and confiscated P820,624 worth of shabu in a buy-bust in Malaybalay City, Bukidnon on September 13, 2024.

The Malaybalay City Police Station identified the suspects as "Ana," a 42-year-old resident of Barangay 10, Malaybalay City; and "Pedrito," a 39-year-old resident of Barangay Casisang, Malaybalay City.

According to the police, Ana had previously been arrested by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) in 2017 for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, while Pedrito is a newly identified drug suspect.

Cops recovered from the two suspects 120.68 grams of believed to be shabu, two mobile phones, a zip-lock transparent plastic, and a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

The suspects are currently at the Malaybalay City Police Station and are facing charges for violation of Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr. urged the public to remain vigilant and cooperate with the authorities in their fight against illegal drugs.

"I would like to reiterate our commitment to curbing the proliferation of illegal drugs in the region. We will never let up until illegal drug peddlers will be placed behind bars," Layug said. (SunStar Philippines)