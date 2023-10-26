Overnight stays, liquor prohibited in cemeteries in Oro

According to the EO, visiting hours in all public and private cemeteries and memorial parks in the city will be limited from 6 am to

10 pm only for the said period.

It also emphasized the prohibitions on selling or bringing liquor, and carrying of firearms, weapons, bladed items, lighters, matches,

speakers, sound systems, karaoke, and other similar items.

In addition, a "No Smoking Policy" will be enforced inside the cemeteries and memorial parks.

It also urged the public to use facemask and observe physical distancing. Installation of hand washing areas are also encouraged.

Cleanliness and sanitation inside the cemeteries and memorial parks should also be observed at all times.