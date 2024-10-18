P1-M 'shabu' seized in Iligan City

OVER P1 million worth of illegal drugs were seized by the City Drug Enforcement Unit (CDEU) of the Iligan City Police Office in Purok Lakambini, Barangay Tubod, Iligan City on October 17, 2024.

The 150 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,020,000 was confiscated from a certain Stephen, 51, a resident of the said barangay, who was arrested during the implementation of a search warrant operation.

According to the Iligan City Police Office (ICPO), Stephen was previously arrested in 2016 and 2017 for violations of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The suspect is now under the custody of the CDEU-ICPO for documentation and proper disposition. A case for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against him. (SunStar Philippines)