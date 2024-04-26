P15 daily minimum wage hike in Caraga to effect on May 1

BUTUAN CITY – The Department of Labor and Employment in the Caraga Region (DOLE-13) on Thursday announced a PHP15 daily minimum wage increase in the private sector on May 1, coinciding with the Labor Day celebration.

DOLE-13 Director Joffrey Suyao, concurrent chair of the Regional Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB-13), said the increase would raise the daily wages of private sector workers in the region from PHP370 to PHP385.

"Several extensive consultations and public hearings were conducted across the region before this daily wage increase was finalized and decided," Suyao said in a statement.

RTWPB-13 also considered several factors in determining the wage hike, he added, including employers' capacity to pay their employees, and workers' daily need.

"DOLE-13 will actively monitor compliance with the new daily minimum wage increase for the workers in the private sector through its enforcement program," Suyao said.

Meanwhile, DOLE-13 also announced a PHP1,000 increase in domestic workers' monthly salaries in the region, making it PHP5,000 from PHP4,000, starting May 1.

"This applies to all domestic workers, whether on a live-in or live-out arrangement, including general house help, "yaya" (nanny), cook, gardener, laundry person, and others engaged in regular domestic work in a household," Suyao said. (PNA)