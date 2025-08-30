P2-M illegal drugs seized, suspect arrested in Cagayan de Oro

THE Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO-10) agents arrested a 20-year-old sales agent and seized illegal drugs worth P2 million on Friday, August 29, 2025.

The anti-illegal drug teams of PRO-10 arrested the suspect, whose name was not disclosed, at his residence in Sitio Pinikitan, Barangay Camaman-an.

Recovered from the suspect was 300 grams of suspected shabu. Investigators learned that the drugs came from Lanao del Sur province.

"I call on everyone to continue supporting our law enforcement initiatives and report any illegal drug activities in their areas,” PRO-10 Director Brig. Gen. Rolindo Suguilon said in a news release.

Meanwhile, the Misamis Oriental Provincial Police Office reported that P10-million worth of illegal substances were seized from July 1 to August 20.

In Iligan City, 14 out of 44 villages have been declared drug-cleared after an assessment by the City Anti-Drug Abuse Council in coordination with Barangay Anti-Drug Abuse Councils. (PNA)