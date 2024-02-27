P3M 'shabu' seized in Northern Mindanao

THE three-day Simultaneous Anti-Criminality Law Enforcement Operations (Sacleo) that run from February 21 to 23, 2024 in Northern Mindanao has yielded over P3 million worth of illegal drugs and 85 individuals apprehended for criminal activities, the region's Police Regional Office (PRO) reported.

Based on the report from the PRO-Northern Mindanao, they have seized around 471.95 grams of shabu and 1.3 grams of marijuana with a total estimated value of P3,065,745.15, 20 various firearms and one explosive device from the anti-criminality operations.

According to the PRO-Northern Mindanao, the office arrested 61 drug personalities from buy-bust operations and two individuals from two operations under Republic Act 9165.

In the search operations, it has led to the arrest of 14 individuals involved in illegal drugs.

In light of its campaign against illegal possession of firearms, six individuals were arrested during the conduct of nine search warrants, and another two individuals from eight operations conducted in "bakal sita," police response, and checkpoint.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations to the men and women of PRO10 for their unwavering dedication and professionalism in executing this three-day Sacleo. The successful apprehensions of individuals and confiscations of illegal drugs and firearms underscore our relentless pursuit of a safer and drug-free community," PRO Regional Director Ricardo Layug Jr. said as he commended the dedication of the men and women of PRO-Northern Mindanao for the successful conduct of the Sacleo.

"In line with the Bagong Pilipinas campaign of the current administration, I call everyone for unity and help not only the people we know but the community as a whole. Our collective action and effort in creating a safer and more secure environment create positive change. Magtulong-tulong po tayo para sa ikagaganda ng ating rehiyon," he added.