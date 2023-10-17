Pastor linked to murder of Mr. Cagayan de Oro bet nabbed

POLICE arrested a Baptist church pastor and his associate on Monday, October 16, 2023, in Barangay Lapasan, Cagayan de Oro City after they were tagged in the killing of Mister Cagayan de Oro candidate Adriane Rovic Fornillos on May 9, 2023.

The warrant of arrest for murder issued by Judge Marites Filomena Rana Bernales of the Cagayan de Oro City Regional Trial Court Branch 39 was served to Dimver Andales, senior pastor of a Baptist church based in Barangay Lapasan.

Also arrested on Monday was Juther Nonot, Andales' associate pastor.

Police Captain Byron John Ratunil, police station commander in Barangay Nazareth, said two other persons were involved in the killing of Fornillos.

The 24-year-old college student Fornillos, a resident of Barangay Lapasan, was shot by an unidentified person on 13th St. in Barangay Nazareth, Cagayan de Oro City. He was pronounced dead around 12:30 a.m. of May 10 due to severe head injury from a bullet wound.

Months following the killing, Andales' name surfaced on social media, with posts accusing him of having an affair with Fornillos' girlfriend and suspecting him of being the mastermind behind the murder.

Andales denied the allegations, saying he knew the victim's girlfriend due to common friends.