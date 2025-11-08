Pastor-suspect in killing of church official surrenders

A PASTOR who shot to death their treasurer at the Seventh-day Adventist (SDA) Church is now under police custody, according to a report Friday, November 7, 2025.

The SDA North-Central Mindanao Conference (NCMC) said in a statement that Pastor Chosen Gem Abesta, 37, of Manticao, Misamis Oriental, has surrendered to the police.

Abesta reportedly killed Benjamin Mendez, 65, a resident of Zone 8, Barangay Bulua, Cagayan de Oro, at the SDA compound shortly before 9 a.m. Thursday.

"We denounce all forms of violence and reaffirm our belief in the sanctity of life as a gift from God. This heartbreaking event has caused great pain to our church community," the SDA NCMC said in a statement.

The police said the shooting was likely driven by internal issues after Abesta expressed concerns about his service benefits through an online video.

Investigators reported that the victim sustained a fatal gunshot wound to the body from a .45-caliber pistol, resulting in his immediate death.

Capt. Emelita Simon, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office spokesperson, said the suspect fled after the shooting but later surrendered to the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-Northern Mindanao headquarters in Cagayan de Oro City. (PNA)