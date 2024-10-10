'Peaceful' COC filing in Northern Mindanao, police say

THE peace and order situation in Northern Mindanao remained "generally peaceful" during the filing of certificates of candidacy (COC) for the 2025 midterm elections, the police said.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, the acting regional director of the Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao (PRO 10), said no incidents were recorded in the region in relation to the filing of COC from October 1 to 8, 2024.

The PRO 10 had deployed 1,152 policemen across the region to ensure the public safety and smooth conduct of election-related activities.

Of the total cops deployed, 384 are part of the Police Assistance Desks (PADs) and 768 are quick reaction team personnel.

Heightened intelligence monitoring, increased police visibility and random checkpoint operations were done during the filing of COC.

De Guzman urged the public to remain vigilant even after the conclusion of the filing process.

"Nagpapasalamat ako na walang insidente ang naganap kaugnay sa paghahain ng certificate of candidacy. Gayunpaman, hindi pa rin tayo dapat maging kampante," De Guzman said.

(I am grateful that no incident occurred in connection with the filing of the certificate of candidacy. However, we still should not be complacent.)

"Sa halip, paiigtingin pa natin ang ating mga proactive measures upang masiguradong walang anumang insidente ang magaganap dito sa Region 10," he added.

(Instead, we will intensify our proactive measures to ensure that no incident occurs here in Region 10.) (Jo Ann Sablad)