Phase 1 of Oro's public transport plan to be implemented January 29

THE first phase of Cagayan de Oro's Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) will be implemented on January 29, 2024, Roads and Traffic Administration (RTA) Chief engineer Nonito Oclarit said.

Oclarit said they have coordinated with the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in preparing for the implementation of the LPTRP, adding that they have already resolved the issues with the city's transport groups through dialogues with them and the Department of Transportation.

The new routes under the LPTRP are divided into rationalized routes and developmental routes.

According to the RTA chief, the rationalized routes are the existing routes that were modified or merged with other routes, while the developmental routes are those that were not covered previously by public utility vehicles that were included in the transport route plan.

"Among nakita dinhi nga naay mga napulo ka rota nga maoy una nga i-implementar," Oclarit said, citing three rationalized routes and seven developmental routes.

Among the 10 routes to be initially implemented on January 29 were the routes from Barangays Bayabas to Cogon; Bayabas to Carmen public market; Bayabas to the public market in Agora, Lapasan; Tignapoloan to Carmen; Dansolihon to Carmen; Pagatpat-sitio Pamalihi to Carmen market; Kauswagan to Carmen; and Cugman to Cogon.

Oclarit said they also received a memorandum circular from the LTFRB stating that individual operators of old and new vehicles whose applications for memberships to accredited cooperatives are pending can run their units until December 31, 2024.

The LTFRB circular also stated that those traditional PUV operators that failed or refused to apply for membership in accredited transport cooperatives have only within this January to operate.

A show cause order will be issued by the LTFRB regional office to these individual operators, in effect prohibiting them from operating their vehicles, Oclarit said.

The RTA chief also confirmed that the second phase of the Local Public Transport Route Plan is set to be implemented on February 12, 2024.