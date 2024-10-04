Police arrest 3, seize P1.3-M 'shabu'

THREE people were arrested and around P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs was seized in separate anti-drug operations in Cagayan de Oro on October 1, 2024.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) 10 only identified the arrested suspects through their aliases: Jason; Elvie, 33; and Clint, 34.

According to the RPDEU, Jason, a first-time offender, was apprehended in a buy-bust operation around 5:45 p.m. in Purok 1A, Villa Ernesto in Barangay Gusa, Cagayan de Oro City.

Seized from him were 75 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P510,000, three brewed packaging with ziplock, a sling bag, and a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

The RPDEU said Elvie and Clint were arrested in another buy-bust on the same day in Piaping Puti, Barangay Macabalan, Cagayan de Oro City.

Seized from them were 120 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in eight heat-sealed plastic sachets valued at P816,000, a coin shoulder bag, and a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.

All three suspects are now under the custody of Maharlika Detention Cell, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office for proper disposition. (Jo Ann Sablad)