Cagayan De Oro

Police arrest 3, seize P1.3-M 'shabu'

Police arrest 3, seize P1.3-M 'shabu'
Image from Google Maps
Published on

THREE people were arrested and around P1.3 million worth of illegal drugs was seized in separate anti-drug operations in Cagayan de Oro on October 1, 2024.

The Regional Police Drug Enforcement Unit (RPDEU) 10 only identified the arrested suspects through their aliases: Jason; Elvie, 33; and Clint, 34.

According to the RPDEU, Jason, a first-time offender, was apprehended in a buy-bust operation around 5:45 p.m. in Purok 1A, Villa Ernesto in Barangay Gusa, Cagayan de Oro City.

Seized from him were 75 grams of substance believed to be shabu worth P510,000, three brewed packaging with ziplock, a sling bag, and a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

The RPDEU said Elvie and Clint were arrested in another buy-bust on the same day in Piaping Puti, Barangay Macabalan, Cagayan de Oro City.

Seized from them were 120 grams of substance believed to be shabu packed in eight heat-sealed plastic sachets valued at P816,000, a coin shoulder bag, and a P1,000 bill used as buy-bust money.

All three suspects are now under the custody of Maharlika Detention Cell, Cagayan de Oro City Police Office for proper disposition. (Jo Ann Sablad)

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph