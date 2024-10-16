Police arrest 475 law violators in Western Visayas anti-criminality operations

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Western Visayas concluded a weeklong series of anti-criminality and law enforcement operations from October 7 to 13, 2024, resulting in the arrest of 475 law violators across Western Visayas.

These operations covered various criminal activities, including illegal drugs, wanted persons, illegal firearms, and illegal gambling.

The region-wide police operations, which spanned a total of 337 operations, yielded significant results:

- 107 individuals were apprehended in connection with illegal drugs. Of these, 22 were tagged as high-value targets, while the remaining 85 were street-level individuals. The police seized 3,234 grams of suspected shabu worth P21,992,000 and 10 grams of marijuana valued at P1,200.

- 190 wanted persons were arrested, including 34 most wanted individuals. The product of 188 regional police operations.

- 24 individuals were arrested for possessing loose firearms.

- 154 individuals were apprehended in connection with illegal gambling activities in the region.

PRO-Western Visayas Director Police Brigadier General Jack Wanky commended the police units for their tireless efforts and the community’s cooperation in providing critical information leading to the success of the operations.

“These statistics were made because of our personnel and their unit commanders' patience and dedication toward their sworn duties, and of the community's vital information provided that led to these successful law enforcement operations,” Wanky said.“I urge everyone to continuously support our peace and order endeavors in ensuring Western Visayas safer and more progressive."

The suspects are now in police custody, facing appropriate charges depending on their respective offenses. (Leo Solinap/SunStar Philippines)