Police nabbed 133 law violators, seized P4.1M 'shabu' in NorMin weeklong ops

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) in Northern Mindanao has made significant progress in its ongoing campaign against illegal drug activities in the region.

Over a week, from October 3 to 9, 2024, the police successfully seized 614.011 grams of suspected shabu valued at P4,175,274.80 during 48 operations, leading to the arrest of 58 drug personalities.

"We are taking decisive efforts to combat illegal drug activities across the region. We will never stop until we apprehend illegal drug peddlers and put them behind bars," Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, the acting regional director of PRO-Northern Mindanao, said.

The police also netted 55 wanted individuals during their weeklong anti-criminality drives, of which 12 are most wanted persons and 48 are other wanted persons.

In the seven operations in their battle against loose firearms (Kontra Boga), the PRO-Northern Mindanao arrested seven individuals and confiscated/recovered 13 small arms and one light weapon.

In addition, around 463 house visitations for Revitalized Katok (Bilang Boga) were conducted, resulting in the voluntary surrender of three firearms.

In anti-illegal gambling, the authorities apprehended 13 individuals and confiscated P3,836 worth of illegal gambling items.

De Guzman assured the public that the police will continue its intensified anti-criminality drives in Northern Mindanao, urging them to report any illegal activities to the authorities or their nearest police station. (SunStar Philippines)