Police: No Pogo hubs in Cagayan de Oro

THE Police Regional Office (PRO) 10 declared Thursday, June 27 that no Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo) are conducting business in Cagayan de Oro City.

In a radio interview, Major Joanne Navarro, PRO-10 spokesperson, said that not a single Pogo hub exists in the city and that “additional monitoring yielded negative results.”

“The PRO-10 also collaborated with other local government units in the region, all of which reported no active Pogos,” she said.

PRO-10's initial measures in identifying possible Pogo hubs in the region were prompted by calls for an investigation linked to the ongoing Senate inquiry into other Pogo operations in the country.

Meanwhile, Cagayan de Oro City 1st District Rep. Lordan Suan said he welcomes any investigation into Pogo operations in the city.

"This is up to the police and relevant government agencies to handle certain Pogo cases here," he said in a media interview. (PNA)

