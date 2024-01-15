Police ops net 15 wanted persons in Caraga

BUTUAN CITY – Fifteen wanted persons were arrested in a series of law enforcement operations by Police Regional Office in the Caraga Region (PRO-13) personnel over the weekend.

Eight of the arrested suspects are categorized as most wanted persons (MWPs) in the region and municipal levels during the service of arrest warrants.

“We commend the efforts of our police personnel for these successful law enforcement operations against the fugitives from justice,” PRO-13 director Brig. Gen. Kirby John Kraft said in a statement Monday.

PRO-13 data showed that five of the arrests were conducted by the Agusan del Norte Police Provincial Office (PPO); Surigao del Norte PPO (4); Agusan del Sur PPO (2); and one each by the PPOs in Surigao del Sur, Dinagat Islands, Butuan City, and the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group-13.

Among those arrested was Salvador Dumaplin, 48, the fourth MWP in the region who was nabbed on Saturday afternoon in Barangay New Visayas, Montevista, Davao de Oro.

Dumaplin is wanted for statutory rape, with an arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 1 in Butuan City.

The tenth MWP in the region, Rito Navarro, 77, who is also wanted for rape charge, was arrested on Saturday in Lianga, Surigao del Sur.

Navarro has a standing arrest warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court Branch 28 in the Lianga town. (PNA)