Power Mac Center reopens store at SM City CDO Uptown

With the expansion to a PMC store, it is now ready to serve the needs of Apple fans in the city and nearby areas with a wide range of devices and accessories for any lifestyle.

"It's a different experience going into a store, holding a device in your hands, and trying one for and by yourself," Joey Alvarez, PMC director for Marketing and Product Management, said.

"And so, we always make sure that our stores bring the customers that jolt of inspiration for all the possibilities that a piece of technology carries," he added.

The PMC SM City CDO Uptown, located on the third floor of Cyberzone, is offering special deals until September 29. These include:

- Up to P21,000 off on 13-inch MacBook Air M1

- Up to P7,000 off on iPad (9th Generation)

- Get P2,500 off on AirPods (2nd Generation)

- Get the Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for only P5,890

- Get the 20W USB-C Power Adapter for only P990

- Up to 20% off on participating brands

- Get an additional P1,000 on your trade-in value when you trade in your current device

Krisel Loreto, PMC marketing officer, shared that a new The Loop by Power Mac Center store is set to open in Limketkai Center, Cagayan de Oro later this year.

Power Mac Center was first established back in 1994 and has been the first to distribute, and resell Apple products in the Philippines. The PMC SM City CDO Uptown branch is the fifth in Northern Mindanao, with the other stores located in Robinsons Iligan, SM CDO Downtown, Centrio Ayala Mall, and Robinsons Valencia. (PR)