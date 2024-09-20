President Marcos to inaugurate Mindanao’s longest bridge

PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. is set to lead the inauguration of the Panguil Bay Bridge, the longest bridge in Mindanao, on Sept. 27.

Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal Sr. confirmed Thursday that President Marcos had accepted their invitation, extended as early as July, to preside over the opening ceremony.

"After several visits to the President’s office, he confirmed his attendance for the bridge’s inauguration,” Oaminal said, adding that they are also coordinating for Marcos to declare Misamis Occidental an insurgency-free province during the visit.

Oaminal described the bridge's completion as a "milestone," marking the realization of two decades of project proposals by Congress, national agencies, and other partners. The bridge had been a long-held aspiration of local residents since the 1950s, he noted.

Spanning 3.169 kilometers, the Panguil Bay Bridge, which cost approximately PHP7.8 billion, connects Tangub City in Misamis Occidental province with Tubod town in Lanao del Norte province. The bridge's construction began in 2016.

Meanwhile, Lanao del Norte is exploring further development opportunities linked to the new infrastructure. The province has received a proposal from a private firm to undertake the Panguil Bay Coastal Development and five other projects under its development roadmap, which extends to 2050.

Lanao del Norte Governor Imelda Dimaporo said a technical working group has been established to guide the creation of the development plan.

“With support from our partners, we aim to position Lanao del Norte as a leader in development and sustainability in the region,” she said. (PNA)