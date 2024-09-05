PRO-Northern Mindanao nabs 215, seizes P10.5M shabu in weeklong ops

THE Police Regional Office (PRO)-Northern Mindanao apprehended 215 individuals in the region during a weeklong operation conducted from August 22 to 28, 2024.

According to the report from PRO-Northern Mindanao, the arrests targeted various violations across the region:

1. Wanted persons: 84 arrests

2. Illegal drugs: 102 arrests; confiscated 1,548.647 grams of shabu and 1.1 grams of marijuana (valued at P10,530,931.60)

3. Illegal gambling: 22 arrests; confiscated P4,740 worth of illegal gambling items

4. Loose firearms: Seven arrests; 39 small arms and three light weapons confiscated/surrendered/recovered

5. Revitalized Katok (Bilang Boga): voluntary surrender of 12 firearms

Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., regional director of PRO-Northern Mindanao, commended the efforts of various police units in the region for their commitment to enforcing the law within their jurisdictions.

"Let us remain steadfast, fair, and just in all our actions. The fight against criminality is a collective effort, and with your support, we are confident that we can achieve lasting peace in our region," Layug said.

The regional director also urged the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities in their neighborhoods to the authorities. (Jo Ann Sablad)