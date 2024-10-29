Produce of indigenous farmers of Talakag, Bukidnon sold in SM Supermarket

RECENT graduates of Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan from Talakag, Bukidnon, have made an exciting breakthrough by successfully placing their farm products in SM Supermarket in Cagayan de Oro City.

Starting October 18, 2024, customers can enjoy the fresh, locally sourced produce from these talented farmers through SM Supermarkets’ “In Season Specials” for both SM City CDO Uptown and SM CDO Downtown.

After completing 14 weeks of intensive training in SM Foundation’s Kabalikat sa Kabuhayan on Sustainable Agriculture Program, these dedicated farmers have acquired valuable skills to manage their farms more efficiently. Eager to build on their success, they are intensifying preparations to expand their market reach. The training equipped them with innovative crop management techniques, soil health practices, organic pest control methods, and effective post-harvest handling and marketing strategies.

With the support of SM Supermarket, these farmers are now ready to bring their fresh produce to a wider audience, paving the way for a significant boost in their income and establishing a stable market for their harvests. This partnership not only empowers local farmers but also offers consumers the opportunity to enjoy high-quality, homegrown produce.

SM Supermarket provides a wide range of quality products, including groceries, fresh produce, meat, seafood, and household goods. With its extensive reach and commitment to quality, SM Supermarket plays a significant role in the Philippine retail landscape, making it a popular choice for shoppers in Cagayan de Oro City and throughout the country. (PR)