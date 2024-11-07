PWDs, disadvantaged workers in Oro get over P9M Tupad aid

MORE than 2,000 disadvantaged workers and persons with disabilities (PWDs) in Cagayan de Oro received P9.8 million in wages through the Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged Worker (Tupad) program of the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

According to DOLE, the payouts were conducted in Barangays Balulang, Gusa, Tablon and Lumbia.

Apart from the displaced workers and PWDs, DOLE 10-Cagayan de Oro Field Office Chief Emmanual Toledo said the beneficiaries of the Tupad program also include informal sector laborers and vulnerable individuals affected by economic challenges, specifically the recent fire incidents, who were assigned to 10 days' community work at their respective barangays.

Each of the beneficiaries received P4,380 worth of financial support.

"Nalipay jud ko pagkahibalo nga maapil mi mga fire victims sa Tupad kay nagproblema jud mi karun kay naa pakoy anak nga estudyante pa ug akong bana na-stroke. Nagluto-luto na lang mi og saging karun kay dili na siya katrabaho," said Remegia Mondenedo, a 52-year-old fire victim and PWD Tupad beneficiary of Barangay Tablon.

"Dako kaayo og tabang sa amoa kay naglisod jud mi kay nahurot tanan bisan gamit wala jud. Kalit ra jud kaayo," she added.

Tupad aims to provide temporary employment opportunities for individuals who have lost their jobs, seasonal workers, unemployed, and those who have been affected by calamities.

Before starting their work assignments, Tupad beneficiaries underwent thorough orientations to ensure their preparedness and safety. (Jo Ann Sablad)