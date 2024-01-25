Queendom Live: The TV Special airs on GMA Network on January 26

A ROYAL and majestic musical event is happening on TV as the first-ever concert of the Divas of the Queendom — Rita Daniela, Hannah Precillas, Thea Astley, Mariane Osabel, Jessica Villarubin, and Julie Anne San Jose — airs on GMA Network as “Queendom Live: The TV Special” at 9:35 p.m. Friday, January 26, 2024.

Queendom: Live, held last December 2 at the Newport Performing Arts Theater, drew thousands of ecstatic fans and concert enthusiasts who definitely enjoyed the night getting goosebumps with the divas’ powerful and phenomenal performances.

“The first-ever Queendom concert was definitely a success because of the overwhelming support of the fans who really made sure that they were present to watch the divas perform live on stage. And now, we hear their clamor, GMA proudly brings ‘Queendom Live: The TV Special’ to national TV this January 26. Through the collaboration of GMA Synergy and GMA Entertainment Group, Filipinos in different parts of the Philippines and abroad will be able to witness the concert that showcased the powerful performances of our homegrown artists,” said Senior Vice President and Head of GMA Integrated News, Regional TV, and Synergy Oliver Victor B. Amoroso.

“Rita, Hannah, Thea, Mariane, Jessica, and Julie have really proven through their concert last December 2 that they are world-class performers who have exceptional talents and skills that should be witnessed by everyone. Through the TV airing of Queendom: Live, we hope to show the rest of the Filipinos, especially those who missed their concert, what these homegrown Kapuso talents got!” said consultant for Business Development Department III Darling de Jesus-Bodegon.

Don’t miss the show-stopping spectacles and world-class performances that concertgoers raved about in Queendom Live: The TV Special airing on GMA Network this January 26. (PR)