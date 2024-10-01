Ready to be crowned SM’s Super Spelling Bee Champion?

SM SUPERMALLS is hosting the largest spelling bee in the Philippines, aiming to boost literacy and support young Filipinos by revitalizing their love for spelling.

Free registration is open today, October 1, until October 11, 2024 to kids aged 9 to 11 in Grades 4 to 6. Preliminary rounds take place on September 27, October 4, and October 11 at 40 SM Supermalls nationwide.

Parents or guardians of interested children can pre-register for the competition via the SM Malls Online app. Simply look for the SM Super Spelling Bee application form and course your registration through the app. Guardians can also pre-register in-person at the Mall Administration Office of their chosen participating SM Supermalls branch.

Teachers and educators may register their students given that the forms are duly signed by the student’s parent or guardian before submission.

To complete registration requirements, make sure to present an original copy and photocopy of the participating child’s valid school ID, either during the elimination proper for online applications, or during the in-person submission at the Mall Administration Office.

Walk-in registrations will also be accepted on the days of the elimination round but take note that the cutoff for these on-the-spot registrations closes at 12 noon.

The top contestants will advance to the Grand Finals at SM Mall of Asia, where they can win exciting prizes. Elimination round winners will receive over P20,000 worth of prizes from SM Supermalls, Jollibee, and National Book Store while the Grand Winner’s prize includes up to Php50,000 in cash and SM Gift Certificates, P150,000 in National Book Store Gift Certificates, P10,000 in Jollibee Gift Certificates, a new laptop from Power Mac Center, and discounts on school tuition from the National University (NU).

“We at SM continue to believe that the youth of today are brilliant, bright, and capable of great things,” said SM Supermalls’ Assistant Vice President for Special Events and Tenant Marketing, Hanna Carinna Sy. “Our hope is that the Super Spelling Bee is just one of many avenues for young students to display and hone their skills, and show the world exactly what they are made of.”

Pre-register now and show off your spelling prowess! For more information, visit smsupermalls.com/superspellingbee/ or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook. (PR)