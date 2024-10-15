Real estate firm introduces new tech, builds 12-storey condo in 9 days

REAL estate developer, RGJ Realty Corporation, has recently introduced a new technology that has built a 12-storey condominium in just nine days in Barangay Sta Ana, Tagoloan town, Misamis Oriental.

Officially showcased before a group of local media in Cagayan de Oro on Monday, October 14, 2024, RGJ Realty Corporation showed off its Holon Building, a condo composed of 24 two-bedroom units featuring built-in air conditioning and purifier. It is constructed of stainless steel and features a repeatable modular design, with each module the size of a standard 40HQ shipping container.

According to RGJ Realty Corporation President Romeo Jalosjos, the building was constructed using the Holon Technology, the fastest way to erect condominiums with construction integrity.

The first of its kind in the Philippines, Jalosjos believe that the Holon Technology is the solution in achieving the 2.5 million housing target under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino (4PH) Program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr's administration.

"We have the technology na... we studied the technology with the help of Chinese and Filipino engineers para maka build ng mas mabilis na pabahay and maibigay namin yung 2.5 million na pabahay ni BBM," Jalosjos said.

"That's why we built this Holon Building so that we can show na its possible to build 2.5 million na pabahay in those short term ni BBM," he added.

It can be recalled that last April 2024, the RGJ Realty Corporation signed a memorandum of agreement with Phividec to build a housing project that will cater to informal settler families, Phividec-IA employees, retired Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) veterans, among others. (Jo Ann Sablad/SunStar Philippines)