Revival of epic play to mark first Butuan Balangay International Conference

A REVIVAL of the epic play "Lawig Balangay" is set to be staged in the first Butuan Balangay International Conference on September 18 and 19, 2025.

The Butuan Balangay International Conference is collaboration between the University of the Philippines, the Caraga State University, the National Museum of the Philippines, and the City of Butuan to commemorate 50 years since the archeological discovery and excavation of the Butuan balangay boats in Agusan del Norte.

Themed "Maritime Heritage and Sustainable Oceans," this year's conference aims to examine how indigenous knowledge and maritime heritage can inform sustainable ocean practices and conservation strategies for the future through an immersive cultural experience.

A theatrical production of "Lawig Balangay," which dramatizes the epic maritime journeys and cultural significance of the balangay, will cap the first day of the conference. The conference design also weaves together scholarly presentations with other cultural performances, art exhibitions, and community engagement as an "immersive cultural experience," according to conference chair Assoc. Prof. Ligaya Lacsina of the UP Diliman School of Archaeology.

The conference will present groundbreaking research while honoring traditional practices. Papers on Cebuano fishing rituals (paghupay), the use of anting-anting (amulets) by boat builders, and the tuob-tuob ceremonies demonstrate how spiritual and cultural dimensions remain integral to maritime communities today.

International keynote speakers, including Prof. Pierre-Yves Manguin on Southeast Asian maritime culture and Terue Yamauchi on Japanese Ama diving traditions, will contextualize Philippine maritime heritage within broader Asia-Pacific networks, while maintaining focus on local knowledge systems and practices.

The conference also commits partner institutions to co-developing policy recommendations for maritime heritage preservation, creating a shared multi-stakeholder network for ongoing initiatives, jointly producing educational materials for schools and communities, and establishing collaborative research programs on maritime culture.

Prof. Cynthia Zayas, renowned anthropologist and former director of the UP Center for International Studies, notes that "this partnership model shows how institutions can transcend traditional boundaries. When universities, museums, and local governments co-create, we produce events that are simultaneously academically rigorous and culturally transformative."

The conference aligns with the UN Decade of the Ocean (2021-2030), demonstrating how indigenous knowledge and cultural celebrations can advance sustainable ocean practices while strengthening community identity.

The conference welcomes scholars, cultural practitioners, students, and community members. Limited funding may be available for international participants. The cultural programs, including the Lawig Balangay performance, will be open to the broader Butuan community, ensuring an inclusive celebration of maritime heritage.

Register at the conference website (balangay.up.edu.ph) to participate. (PR)