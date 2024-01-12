Reward now P6-M for capture of Misamis Occidental guv attackers

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY – The reward money for last year's assassination attempt on Misamis Occidental Governor Henry Oaminal Sr. has been raised to PHP6 million, the police said Thursday.

In a statement, the Misamis Occidental Provincial Police Office said confidentiality will be exercised for those who can provide the identity of the culprits who detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) that hit the convoy of the governor on Oct. 15, 2023.

The PHP1 million reward will be given to individuals who share the information, while the PHP5 million will be for law enforcers who can apprehend the culprits.

Oaminal was in a convoy along the highway in the municipality of Clarin when an IED exploded. There were no casualties.

Following the incident, Oaminal ordered intensive peace and security measures in the province and vowed to continue its support to the police and military.

"My appeal this 2024 is for us not to create violence as it will distract our direction for development, with an added desire to bring investors to the province," Oaminal said in a statement.

His call for peace and order is supplemented by the desire to improve good governance and developmental direction in the province. (PNA)