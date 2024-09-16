Roadhouse Cafe in Cagayan de Oro reopens

A diverse menu to satisfy every craving

Roadhouse Cafe prides itself on its diverse menu, which showcases a fantastic array of dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. Whether you're in the mood for hearty comfort food or health-conscious options, there's something here for everyone.

The cafe is renowned for its signature dishes such as the Sinigang na Baka sa Pakwan, which has the same sour taste of sinigang that every Filipino loves but with a hint of sweetness from the watermelon that blended well with all the ingredients, making the dish more interesting.

Another among their best-sellers are their Braised Pork Belly (Humba Style) and Pochero, a hearty and flavorful Filipino stew perfect for people looking for a great comfort food.