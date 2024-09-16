Roadhouse Cafe in Cagayan de Oro reopens

THE much-loved Bukidnon brand restaurant reopened its doors to the Kagay-anons, offering the same mouthwatering food but now with a new look.
The Roadhouse Cafe boasts of a bright and relaxing ambiance, its new interior design inspired from the lush greens and forestry of Bukidnon, giving its customers a cozy and relaxing feel.
"What we did po kasi ngayon is we changed the interior, from rustic we wanted to represent talaga ang Bukidnon kay ang Roadhouse Cafe is proudly Bukidnon brand," said Rhizza Jean Abendan, the marketing assistant for Roadhouse Cafe.
Another thing to take note of from its new appearance is the restaurant's former pasalubong center turned private function which can cater private meetings of up to 16 persons.
A diverse menu to satisfy every craving
Roadhouse Cafe prides itself on its diverse menu, which showcases a fantastic array of dishes that cater to different tastes and preferences. Whether you're in the mood for hearty comfort food or health-conscious options, there's something here for everyone.
The cafe is renowned for its signature dishes such as the Sinigang na Baka sa Pakwan, which has the same sour taste of sinigang that every Filipino loves but with a hint of sweetness from the watermelon that blended well with all the ingredients, making the dish more interesting.
Another among their best-sellers are their Braised Pork Belly (Humba Style) and Pochero, a hearty and flavorful Filipino stew perfect for people looking for a great comfort food.
To complement any meal, the restaurant's beverage selection features an array of fruit juices and shakes, artisanal coffee and teas, and refreshing wines. And let's not forget the dessert menu, which includes delectable options, such as their Roadhouse Halo-Halo, Sizzling Brownie Ala Mode, Tropical Fruit Salad, among others.
In a city rich with culinary offerings, Roadhouse Cafe distinguishes itself with its blend of comfort and quality. Whether you are visiting for a casual lunch or a family dinner, this restaurant promises an experience that nourishes both the body and soul.
Roadhouse Cafe is located at SM City CDO Uptown and is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. (Jo Ann Sablad)