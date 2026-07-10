Robins Design Gallery unveils brand-new showroom in Cagayan de Oro

Robins Design Gallery has long been recognized as the leading tile supplier in the Philippines, particularly in Cebu and Mindanao. Specializing in premium European and Spanish tiles, the store offers a diverse array of options from elegant floor tiles to decorative accents that cater to homeowners, architects and project developers.

Over the past three decades, Robins has built a reputation rooted in quality, durability and style, serving both individual clients and large-scale projects in Cagayan de Oro, including major malls such as SM and Gaisano.

"We have been in Cagayan de Oro for 30 years already. But this time around, we wanted to revamp our showroom where there's going to be more options, more choices you can choose from," Roxanne Go, president of Robins Design Gallery said.

Apart from showcasing Robins' core offerings, the showroom also highlights TOTO's advanced plumbing fixtures and luxury smart toilets. Among them is the Neorest Collection, TOTO's flagship line of smart toilets that combine cutting-edge technology, sleek design, and exceptional hygiene features into one seamless unit.

Mark Anthony Francisco, sales manager of TOTO Philippines, expressed confidence in Robins Design Gallery – CDO as one of TOTO’s successful distributors in the country.

"TOTO trusts Robins Design Gallery (RDG) Cagayan de Oro (CDO) because of their long-standing 30-year legacy as a premier luxury distributor, their deep connections with major developers and their shared commitment to high-end design innovation. As a premium global brand, TOTO requires partners, like Robins Design Gallery, who can maintain its reputation for Japanese craftsmanship and advanced Technology," Francisco said.

"Needless to say, Robins has demonstrated outstanding leadership in driving customer satisfaction," he added.

A Growing Market for Premium Products

Over recent years, Go said Cagayan de Oro has shown a growing openness to exploring more upscale and sophisticated home fixtures. He noted that her company's strong presence and longstanding relationships with architects, contractors and homeowners have positioned Robins as a trusted partner in elevating the city's home design.

"This brand that we have had for 30 years is really something very important to us. It’s a testament to the quality of our tiles and other products because our clients keep coming back," Go said.

"It’s proof that they see the value and excellence we offer here at Robins," she added.

Robins Design Gallery's new showroom is located at First GC Mits Corporation, 2nd floor building, C.M. Recto Ave., Lapasan Highway, Cagayan de Oro City. (SPONSORED CONTENT)