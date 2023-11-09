Ruru Madrid returns to primetime as Black Rider

Ruru is Elias Guerrero, a motorcycle driver for the delivery app Biyahero. He soon embraces another personality as “Black Rider,” a vigilante who will fight the notorious syndicate, Golden Scorpion.

The homegrown Kapuso actor, known for his passion for doing his own stunts, has trained intensively for hand combat, motocross, and martial arts designed for the fight choreography of Black Rider. He considers "Black Rider" to be a dream project come true.

“Excited na po ako na ibahagi sa inyo ang Black Rider – ang latest primetime offering ng GMA Public Affairs kung saan pinagsama-sama ang mga artista mula sa iba’t ibang henerasyon. Isang karangalan na makasama ko ang mga tinitingala kong artista sa napakalaking proyektong ito. Maraming salamat, GMA Network, GMA Public Affairs, at Sparkle GMA Artist Center sa pagtupad sa aking pangarap na makagawa ng isang full-action series. Ipinapangako ko sa inyo na ibubuhos ko ang lahat para sa programa na ito," said Ruru.

Meanwhile, Black Rider serves as Matteo’s biggest project yet after returning to the Kapuso Network.

“It's a very nice feeling to get back, working on the craft again,” said Matteo, who plays Paeng Policarpio, a courageous police officer who shares a deep bond with Elias.

Yassi Pressman, who plays Vanessa "Bane" Bartolome in the series, is also returning to teleserye and GMA. Bane is a petty thief whose life becomes intertwined with Elias. She also has a dark past with the Golden Scorpion.

Yassi is grateful for the chance to work with the Kapuso Network again. “It’s nice that everybody is kind, everybody is still warm. Pagdating din sa set namin, ang warm din ng mga tao,” said Yassi, who added that she is excited to show the “badass” side of her character.

Another homegrown GMA actress, Katrina Halili, portrays Rona Marie Ana “Romana” Tolentino in the series, a vigilante who fights alongside Elias against the Golden Scorpion.

“I am happy and excited to return to primetime and this time, for a full-action drama series alongside great actors,” said Katrina, who is expected to show off her fierce action skills in the series. “Nag-train po kami para sa aming mga karakter sa seryeng ito kaya naman sana po ay suportahan ninyo ang Black Rider.”

“Black Rider” features an ensemble of young and seasoned actors, including iconic action stars Zoren Legaspi, Raymart Santiago, Gary Estrada, Raymond Bagatsing, Isko Moreno, Monsour del Rosario, and Roi Vinzon; as well as veteran actors Rio Locsin, Gladys Reyes, Maureen Larrazabal, and Almira Muhlach.

Sharing Elias's motorcycle skills but driven by ambition and a thirst for power within Golden Scorpion is Calvin Magallanes, played by Jon Lucas.

Joining Elias as Biyaheros are Empoy Marquez, Janus del Prado, and Rainier Castillo.

Set to make Elias’ life miserable are the Golden Scorpion Boys – Joem Bascon, Dustin Yu, Joaquin Manansala, Kim Perez, Vance Larena, and Saviour Ramos.

Popular comedians Empoy Marquez and Jayson Gainza, as well as Gen Z's favorite rapper Shanti Dope, social media stars Pipay and Ashley Rivera, drag queen Turing, Sparkle artists Prince Clemente and Mariel Pamintuan, and young love team Ashley Sarmiento and Marco Masa add color to the series.

Black Rider promises exciting action sequences that aim to elevate Pinoy action while emphasizing family love and heroism in the face of adversity. Elias' transformation from a regular motorcycle driver to a symbol of justice and hope for the people of Manila will undoubtedly strike a chord with Filipinos. The story also emphasizes motorcycles' enduring appeal in the Philippines, a country with approximately 30 million motorcycle riders out of a population of 100 million.

The series is produced by the team led by Senior Program Manager John Mychal Feraren; Program Manager Gemma Gonzaga; and Executive Producers Lea Reyes, Jojo Aleta, and Tanna delos Santos.

Comprising the creative team are Erwin Caezar Verdillo Bravo, the creator and head writer of GTV's highest-rating series of 2021, “The Lost Recipe”; John Bedia, one of the writers of “Descendants of the Sun Philippines”; Aeious Asin, one of the writers of 2022's most-watched TV series “Lolong”; and Dickson Comia, writer of some of the long-running anthologies on Philippine TV.

“Black Rider” is helmed by action director Erwin Tagle, master directors Rommel Penesa (“Lolong”) and Richard Arellano. (PR)