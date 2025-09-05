Samsung brings smarter home living in CDO with latest Bespoke AI appliances

IN A bid to revolutionize home living for Kagay-anon homeowners, Samsung showcased its latest lineup of Bespoke AI appliances at its unveiling event on Thursday, August 28, 2025.

Designed with cutting-edge technology and i n tuitive features, these appliances exemplify Samsung's commitment to creating a seamless, intelligent, and energy-efficient smart ecosystem that caters to every room in the house.

"We have been integrating the AI feature in our devices for years. More recently, our appliances offer a Bespoke AI experience to meet our consumers' individual needs," said Jayson Angeles, Samsung Philippines Head of Product Marketing for Home Appliance.

"At the end of the day, we want our products to perform at their peak based on the customers' usage," he added.

Vision of Smarter, Connected Homes

Samsung's Bespoke AI centers on four key pillars, namely: Ease, Save, Care and Secure. Through its innovative Bespoke AI lineup - consisting of AI-powered refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, and smart ovens - Samsung aims to make daily life simpler, safer, and more energy-efficient.

By integrating upgraded AI capabilities and user-friendly screens, these appliances are set to redefine convenience for Filipinos.

According to Angeles, the latest Bespoke AI combines two key concepts: customizing it for the user or household and integrating a feature that utilizes AI not just within appliances, but on a global scale.

"Our Bespoke AI technology truly embodies ‘home living made simple.’ Our line of AI-powered appliances analyzes and learns from each use, so that each feature is optimized to create a more seamless and integrated ecosystem for every user," Angeles said.

Samsung Bespoke AI Lineup

The 2025 Bespoke AI lineup is designed to meet user needs across every room, bringing together convenience, performance, and energy efficiency into a seamless smart ecosystem.

Here are some of the Samsung Bespoke AU lineup appliances showcased during the unveiling at the Mallberry Suites Business Hotel, Cagayan de Oro City:

Bespoke AI Family Hub Side by Side Refrigerator

This sleek refrigerator is a smart hub for the modern family, featuring a 21.5" Family Hub where users can share photos, stream music, and monitor contents via built-in View Inside cameras. In addition, it is equipped with voice control powered by Bixby that understands multiple commands in a single sentence, allowing for quick, hands-free adjustments. Its Auto Open Door feature also combines style with functionality, ensuring convenience at every interaction.

Bespoke AI Front Load Washer and Dryer Combo

This versatile washer and dryer combo automatically detects fabric type and soil level through AI Wash & Dry™, optimizing wash and dry cycles to care for clothes with minimal effort. It also features an all-in-one design that eliminates the need to switch loads between machines, saving time and space.

Users can enjoy a simple wash and dry with its 7" AI Home LCD Display, which acts as an intuitive control center. The Laundry Combo personalizes your washing and drying by suggesting cycles to suit your habits and periodic and seasonal needs, as well as displaying timely information. The appliance is as convenient as it can get with Samsung Bixby that enables you to control and monitor your device and the Self Clean+ and Self Dry features.

WindFree Air Conditioner with SmartThings

This air conditioner offers cooling comfort without the discomfort of direct cold air drafts. Using thousands of micro holes, the WindFree™ gently distributes air throughout the room, delivering a refreshing breeze that is quiet and evenly spread. This air conditioner is perfect for maintaining a cool, comfortable environment without the sudden blasts of cold air.

Smart Oven WiFi Connectivity 32L

With this Samsung All-In-One Smart Oven, cooking becomes effortless as it features multiple options including air frying, grilling, steaming, oven cooking, microwaving, and fermentation. This appliance caters to a wide range of culinary needs, creating a diverse set of meals and desserts cooked to perfection with minimal effort. Moreover, the Smart Oven is coated with Ceramic Enamel Coating, making its insides scratch-resistant, rust-proof, and anti-bacterial, thus ensuring that food is prepared hygienically and safely.

This smart oven can also be controlled using your smartphone with the SmartThings app. This means you can preheat, set timers, and adjust cooking settings from anywhere, whether you’re doing chores or relaxing on the couch. You can also start or stop the over remotely, potentially reducing energy consumption by only operating when needed.

15kg Top load Washer

This washer uses AI-powered sensing, Ecobubble™ technology, and Super Speed cycles to deliver deep, efficient cleaning in less time. It performs well even under low water pressure, ensuring thorough cleaning for all types of fabrics -- from heavy bedding to delicate garments -- while conserving resources.

Samsung invites consumers to experience the future of home living by getting their hands on these innovative Bespoke AI appliances.

“We’ve seen a shift in our consumers’ mindset as more and more households are embracing smarter, more efficient digital appliances. Many have been making the switch from non-inverter to inverter, or from non-smart to AI-powered devices. Through this event held together with our partners, we hope to inform more people about the practicality of living with home appliances that free up your time, so you can spend less time doing chores and more time doing what truly matters.”

“We believe that our consumers deserve only the best, and we want to show them that home living can be simpler, smarter, and more enjoyable,” Angeles said as he shared the purpose of Samsung holding the unveiling event in Cagayan de Oro City.

Customers can enjoy exclusive discounts and limited-time bundles available through authorized Samsung outlets, online at samsung.com/ph, and partner dealers nationwide. Get lasting care for your Bespoke AI digital appliances for as low as P3,499 by availing of the Samsung Care+ Premium add-on when you purchase new appliances at samsung.com/ph.

To learn more about Bespoke AI appliances, users visit https://news.samsung.com/ph/. (Jo Ann Sablad)