Savor the best of Cagayan de Oro City with Oro content creators

IN A bid to elevate and promote local business and contribute to the economic growth of Cagayan de Oro, a group of content creators in this city gathered for a week-long Food Crawl from February 17 to 24, 2024.

The group known as the CDO Content Creators Club spent eight days visiting 11 food establishments in Cagayan de Oro to showcase and celebrate the diverse culinary landscape of the city, providing the local restaurants with an excellent platform for increased visibility and exposure on various social media platforms.