Savor the best of Cagayan de Oro City with Oro content creators

IN A bid to elevate and promote local business and contribute to the economic growth of Cagayan de Oro, a group of content creators in this city gathered for a week-long Food Crawl from February 17 to 24, 2024.
The group known as the CDO Content Creators Club spent eight days visiting 11 food establishments in Cagayan de Oro to showcase and celebrate the diverse culinary landscape of the city, providing the local restaurants with an excellent platform for increased visibility and exposure on various social media platforms.
PARTICIPATING in the "Best of CDO Food Crawl" activity are the well-known content creators in the city such as The Explorer's Channel, DaBros, CDODev.Com, Softhenic, Laag Ta Siszt, Juanderful Kagayan, Cagayan de Oro Today, Cdonskie, Trip ni Tonio, Northern Mindanao ETC, Paul Venson, Julius Anthony The Brand Explorer, Master Popi, and Metro CDO PH.
According to KC Curay, one of the people behind The Explorer's Channel and the president of the CDO Content Creators Club, they initiated the activity to help and uplift the local food business, especially the homegrown ones in the city.
"The Best of CDO Food Crawl 2024 showcased the finest culinary offerings our city boasts, to be spotlighted in blog promotions by members of the CDO Content Creators Club. This endeavor aims to draw in fresh patrons, tourists, and reignite enthusiasm for the restaurants featured in the crawl," Curay said.
The 11 food establishments they visited were the Bella Tavola by Chez Marie, H Proper Coffee Roasters, Mesa Filipino Moderne Centrio, Fat Chef Restaurant, Mykarelli's Grill, Raki-Yata Ramen, Missy Bon Bon, Kuya J, Boy Zugba, Hugo Restaurant, and Bigby's Cafe & Restaurant.
Curay believed that their week-long activity would bring a positive impact on the food industry in Cagayan de Oro as a well-executed food crawl can "serve as a powerful marketing tool" for food establishments, adding that it will bring in awareness, engagement and sales.
"Cagayan de Oro's culinary landscape is undergoing a remarkable transformation, blossoming into a vibrant tapestry of flavors and experiences. With its remarkable evolution, it stands tall among the nation's culinary gems, a testament to the pride of Kagay-anons," Curay said.
This is not the first activity this particular vloggers and bloggers group has conducted in Cagayan de Oro. In November 2023, the CDO Content Creators Club initiated a Hotel and Resort Crawl, visiting and promoting the hotels and resorts in Misamis Oriental and Cagayan de Oro.