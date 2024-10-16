Security member nabbed for drugs

A MEMBER of the City Security Unit under the Cagayan de Oro City Hall was arrested in a buy-bust operation at Zone 6, Gumamela Street in Barangay Carmen, this city on October 16, 2024.

The Police Station 4 of the Cagayan de Oro City Police Office identified the suspect as a certain Joseph, 34, a resident of Modu Zayas, Barangay Carmen.

According to the cops, the suspect has a history of criminal activity, having been previously arrested in 2023 for violating the Anti-Violence against Women and their Children Act and for the crime of direct assault.

Confiscated from Joseph were 0.2 grams of suspected shabu valued at P1,360, a motorcycle, a sling bag, and a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

The suspect is currently under the custody of Police Station 4 for proper disposition. A case for violation of Sec. 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 will be filed against Joseph.

Police Brigadier General Jaysen de Guzman, acting regional director of the Police Regional Office-Northern Mindanao, emphasized that there will be no exemptions in the apprehension of individuals.

"Any person violating the law will be held accountable, regardless of their position or affiliation. I call on everyone to continue supporting us in our fight against illegal drugs," De Guzman said. (Jo Ann Sablad)