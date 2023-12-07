SM Foundation distributes Christmas baskets to marginalized sectors in Oro

This program aims to give back to the community through the SM Foundation Christmas Basket distribution on December 6, 2023. Both malls distributed eight hundred sets of gift packs to the identified marginalized sectors within the community through the help of the City Social Welfare and Development Office, DTI Misamis Oriental, and PESO Cagayan de Oro City.

SM CDO Downtown gave joy and cheers to the street sweepers, recipients from the Macabalan Women’s Development Association and the Liliane Foundation, who lined up to receive their food baskets for Christmas Eve. Beneficiaries were happy to receive the gifts, knowing they would have something to prepare for Noche Buena.

SM CDO Uptown welcomed the Persons with Disabilities community with a gift-giving day. The 350 recipients were organized by the City Social Welfare and Development office, and together, they handed over these Christmas Baskets to them.

The most accurate form of a joyful holiday is felt through sharing and giving, especially this season of the yuletide from SM Supermalls and the SM Foundation. (PR)