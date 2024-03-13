SM malls in Cagayan de Oro hold fire drill

SM CDO Malls has successfully held a fire and evacuation simulation in honor of Fire Prevention Month on Wednesday, March 13, 2024.

The goal of this project is to assess the Malls' readiness and exercises using the requirements set by the Bureau of Fire and Protection. BFP officers participated in this activity as well, educating staff members and renters on the evacuation and emergency response protocols of the malls.

This noteworthy endeavor highlights the retail behemoth's commitment to guaranteeing the preparedness of its staff, renters, and customers concerning fire safety and emergency response procedures.

In order to recreate emergency fire situations and give participants the opportunity to engage in realistic scenarios, a variety of coordinated activities were implemented for the nationwide fire drill that was held today morning.

The execution of these drills was thorough and efficient since they were carried out strictly in accordance with regional safety laws and guidelines.

The exercise covered a wide range of emergency management topics, such as how to use fire extinguishers, evacuation protocols, and coordinating with nearby fire departments and emergency services to guarantee a smooth and organized reaction in the case of a real disaster.

The success of the practice was greatly attributed to the involvement and assistance of several local organizations, who also provided insightful criticism to improve future drills.

With the aim of continuously improving their emergency response procedures and guaranteeing that safety remains a top priority across all of its retail sites, SM Supermalls has promised to carry out these exercises on a regular basis after the simulation was successfully concluded. (PR)