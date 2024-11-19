SM Malls in Oro showcase earthquake preparedness during national simultaneous earthquake drill

SM Malls in Cagayan de Oro participated in the National Simultaneous Earthquake Drill (NSED), a quarterly initiative by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) aimed at raising earthquake preparedness awareness.

To support the drill, SM CDO Malls launched a comprehensive information campaign and set up an Emergency Response Group to ensure smooth execution.

During the exercise, mall security and emergency responders led tenants, employees, and agency staff to designated safe areas, with medical personnel on standby.

This drill underscores the importance of disaster preparedness and highlights SM's strong public-private partnership with the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) in training staff for emergency situations, including fires and earthquakes.

At SM, disaster readiness is integrated into every level of operations, ensuring that both staff and customers are equipped to handle emergencies effectively. (PR)