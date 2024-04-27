SM Prime marks 30th anniversary with record-breaking income, P100 billion investment for 2024





At the core of SM Prime's success is its unwavering commitment to shared prosperity in every city where they are present. With a strategic P100 billion investment capital expenditure in 2024, SM Prime aims to reinvest in its partners, stakeholders, and communities.



SM Prime aims to continuously expand and develop new places for every Filipino to enjoy. 60 percent will be dedicated to enhancing its malls, development of new residential properties under SMDC, and construction of new hotels and convention centers. 40 percent will be directed towards acquiring new properties and coastal developments to pave the way for modern, eco-friendly urbanization.



Commitment to Environmental Sustainability and Disaster Resilience

SM Prime has always been committed towards creating a sustainable future. SM Prime continues to work towards its goal of achieving Net Zero carbon emissions by 2040, aligning with the Department of Energy's target of reaching a 35 percent renewable energy share by 2030. Through partnerships with renewable energy suppliers and organizations like the World Wildlife Fund for Nature (WWF), SM Prime endeavors to reduce its environmental footprint and advocate for sustainable practices in all areas of its operations.



SM Supermalls' SM Cares and SMDC's The Good Guys also remain actively engaged in various community initiatives, such as conducting community disaster preparedness programs, providing support programs for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and promoting job generation and entrepreneurship through nationwide job fairs and MSME programs. Other initiatives include coastal clean-ups, the donation of school buildings and fire trucks, and the organization of eco-camps for youth.