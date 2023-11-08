SM uptown brings the brightest holiday spectacles to Kagay-anons

CHRISTMAS has never been this bright and sparkling as the SM City CDO Uptown finally unveiled its Christmas centerpiece on October 28, 2023.

Its 33-foot Christmas tree, decorated by colorful Christmas balls and bright display of lights, is placed on top of a giant golden star and surrounded by different colored giant yet cute birds. This shining Christmas display brought shoppers and mall goers to the twinkling world of wishes and dreams.

"We give you a new sparkling centerpiece along with holiday bazaar, toy fairs, cinema holiday blockbusters, deals and a hole lot of fun," said SM City CDO Uptown Mall Manager Mell Sagales in her Christmas message.