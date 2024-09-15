Stars of the future shine bright at SM Little Stars grand finals

SM Supermalls’ Little Stars 2024 Grand Finals took center stage on Saturday, September 7, 2024, as young talents dazzled audiences at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall.

The spotlight was on the 28 grand finalists who charmed the crowd with their incredible performances.

A record-breaking 38,651 kids from across the country auditioned for SM Little Stars 2024, showcasing their talents at 71 SM malls nationwide.

From the preliminary screenings to the regional finals and culminating in the grand finale, SM Little Stars has reaffirmed its place as the Philippines’ premier and most cherished kiddie mall talent search.

This year, a record-breaking 38,651 children auditioned for SM Little Stars 2024 over six weekends, from June 8 to 9 through July 13 to 14. With 71 SM malls nationwide hosting the screenings, kids from all corners of the Philippines showcased an extraordinary range of talents, all competing for the coveted title of SM’s newest Little Star.

“At SM Supermalls, we believe in the brilliance, skill, and talent of our youth. We believe in their dreams and aspirations. As the Mall for All, we want to encourage and promote an environment where children are not just free to dream, but free to reach and achieve them. Every child deserves to have their talents honed and appreciated. Every child deserves a chance to shine,” said SM Supermalls' Assistant Vice President for Special Events and Tenant Marketing, Hanna Carinna Sy.

The SM Little Stars Grand Finals was filled with excitement as the top performers vied for the prestigious title. Jaspher Baylon from SM City Trece Martires was crowned Boy Grand Winner, while Erisha Lynn Alayon from SM City Bacolod was named Girl Grand Winner, taking home a spectacular array of prizes, including:

• P100,000 worth of cash and SM Gift Certificates

• P30,000 worth of Toy Kingdom Gift Cards

• P25,000 worth of SM Fashion – Kids Gift Certificates

• A brand-new Suzuki Dzire GL MT

• 100% Discount on Tuition and Miscellaneous Fees at National University

• A talent management contract from Sparkle – GMA Artist Center

• A trip to Korea for two for five days and four nights

• An annual pass certificate for unlimited bowling at SM Bowling and skating at SM Skating

• 30 regular ride tickets at SM by the Bay Amusement Park

• Gift vouchers for a two-night stay at Radisson Blu Cebu

• Annual pass at Space & Time Cube

Aliyah Brillante of SM City Lipa was the 1st Runner-Up, Jan Ellaine Seares of SM City Bacoor was the 2nd Runner-Up, and Daniel Martin Marinas of SM City Tanza was the 3rd Runner-Up. The competition was fierce, with so many amazing kids who all brought their A-game. This year’s stars were truly something special, just like past contestants who have gone on to do great things. We can’t wait to see what incredible adventures and successes are in store for this year's winners.

SM Supermalls extends a heartfelt thank you to all the participants, their families, and the judges for making SM Little Stars 2024 a memorable and inspiring event. Stay tuned for more updates and future events by visiting www.smsupermalls.com or following SM Supermalls on Facebook.

Congratulations to all the young stars who showcased their talent, and a special shout out to this year’s winners. (PR)