Student caught in buy-bust in Tagoloan, MisOr

A 22-YEAR-OLD student was caught during a buy-bust on Saturday, September 7, 2024, in Barangay Natumolan in Tagoloan town, Misamis Oriental.

The authorities identified the suspect as alias "Kaironesah," a resident of Zone 10, Sihayon, Sta. Cruz in the said town.

According to the Tagoloan Municipal Police Station (MPS), they confiscated six small packs of suspected shabu weighing 59.5 grams and costing P404,600, a motorcycle, and a P500 bill used as buy-bust money.

At present, Kaironesah is under the custody of Tagoloan MPS for proper disposition.

The police said the suspect will be charged for violation of Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

"Our relentless efforts to combat illegal drugs have resulted in another successful operation," Police Brigadier General Ricardo Layug Jr., the regional director of Police Regional Office - Northern Mindanao (PRO 10), said as he commended the operating units for their diligence and dedication to their campaign against illegal drugs.

"PRO 10 remains dedicated to rid our communities of this menace to ensure a safer future of region 10," he added. (SunStar Philippines)