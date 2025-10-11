Surigao Sur town sustains P8.9-M infra damage from quake

THE local government unit (LGU) of San Miguel, Surigao del Sur reported P8.9 million in infrastructure and agriculture damage due to the magnitude 7.4 earthquake that shook Manay, Davao Oriental and affected most parts of Mindanao on Friday, October 10, 2025.

In a statement released on Saturday, San Miguel’s LGU said the estimate was made by the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) after conducting a Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) in the aftermath of the tremor.

“The RDANA Team has conducted initial on-site inspections and photo documentation of the damaged areas, capturing the extent of destruction to homes, schools, health stations, and vital community structures,” the LGU said.

The images, it added, would also serve as visual evidence for the continuing validation and reporting activities, as well as for the mobilization of assistance to the affected residents.

Major infrastructure and agricultural losses were reported in Barangays Mahayag, Patong, and Umalag due to major damage to water reservoirs and barangay offices.

“Class suspensions have been declared across the municipality until further notice to ensure the safety of learners and educators,” the LGU said.

As of 9 p.m. on Friday, the MDRRMO said 33 families, consisting of 99 individuals, from 18 barangays have been affected by the quake.

Most-affected were residents of Barangays San Roque, Libas Sud, and Mahayag, where damage to houses was estimated at P2.3 million.

“Residents are advised to continue to monitor the situation through public advisories. The LGU San Miguel is in coordination with national agencies and partner institutions for the mobilization of assistance and to address the emerging gaps in food, shelter, psychological support, and protection services,” it said.

The MDRRMO also urged barangay officials in San Miguel to remain vigilant, continue to report damage, and cooperate with the ongoing assessments. (PNA)